Liverpool could reportedly hijack West Ham’s potential move for Amadou Onana after Lille rejected their £25m offer.
According to The Athletic, Liverpool have joined West Ham, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle in the race to sign the 20-year-old Lille midfielder, with West Ham reportedly having a £25m bid for the player rejected in recent days.
Liverpool have completed three signings so far this summer for midfielder Fabio Carvalho, right-back Calvin Ramsay and marquee signing Darwin Nunez.
However, with Thiago, Jordan Henderson and James Milner all on the wrong side of 30, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita out of contract next year, Jurgen Klopp will need to sure up the midfield in his trophy-chasing team ahead of next summer.
The 20-year-old midfielder moved to France side Lille last summer from German team Hamburger for £6m (Transfermarkt).
Since he arrived in France, the versatile youngster has made a total of 41 appearances across all competitions, directly contributing to 4 goals which subsequently saw the young Belgium gain his first senior international cap in June this year.
However, Lille reportedly set a solid £50m (per 90min) price tag on Onana, so it seems unlikely that Liverpool will be willing to pay such a substantial amount.
West Ham have bid 32.5 mil plus addons, totalling 38mil. Not the 25 mil quoted in this story.
Do liverpool need another midfielder? If they do then why did they not bid for Philips or even try their luck with a bid for rice?
Who confirmed Liverpools interest? Someone obviously in the know at Annfield!