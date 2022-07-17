Liverpool could reportedly hijack West Ham’s potential move for Amadou Onana after Lille rejected their £25m offer.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have joined West Ham, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle in the race to sign the 20-year-old Lille midfielder, with West Ham reportedly having a £25m bid for the player rejected in recent days.

Liverpool have completed three signings so far this summer for midfielder Fabio Carvalho, right-back Calvin Ramsay and marquee signing Darwin Nunez.

However, with Thiago, Jordan Henderson and James Milner all on the wrong side of 30, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita out of contract next year, Jurgen Klopp will need to sure up the midfield in his trophy-chasing team ahead of next summer.

The 20-year-old midfielder moved to France side Lille last summer from German team Hamburger for £6m (Transfermarkt).

Since he arrived in France, the versatile youngster has made a total of 41 appearances across all competitions, directly contributing to 4 goals which subsequently saw the young Belgium gain his first senior international cap in June this year.

However, Lille reportedly set a solid £50m (per 90min) price tag on Onana, so it seems unlikely that Liverpool will be willing to pay such a substantial amount.