Liverpool defender Ben Davies is being targeted by Rangers as a potential replacement for the outbound Calvin Bassey.

According to the Scottish Sun, Bassey is edging closer to a move to Ajax, who will replace Lisandro Martinez after he completed his move to Manchester United.

Bassey had an excellent season for Rangers, particularly impressing during their phenomenal Europa League run, where they, unfortunately, lost in the final.

Rangers will of course have to replace Bassey, and the report from the Scottish Sun has suggested that they are targeting Liverpool defender Davies.

Davies has failed to make a competitive appearance for Liverpool since joining from Preston, so losing him won’t have much of an effect on their squad.

The English defender was brought in to cover for injuries and was sent out on loan to Sheffield United last season.

The chances of Davies having a future at Liverpool are slim. Ibrahima Konate was recently brought in, pushing Davies even further down the pecking order. A move away from the club would be best for all parties, and Davies can look to revive his career in Scotland.