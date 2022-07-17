Fabrizio Romano admits Manchester United’s deal to sign Tyrell Malacia was one of this summer’s transfers that surprised him most.

The Italian reporter always has his finger on the pulse of the latest transfer news, but it seems the Malacia deal was one that slightly caught him off guard due to the quick nature of Man Utd’s move.

The Red Devils hijacked Malacia’s move to Lyon, which was looking like going through, and Romano didn’t expect things to change so quickly regarding the young Dutchman.

Malacia, a 22-year-old left-back, ended up joining United from Feyenoord, and it looks like it could end up being a fine piece of business by the Premier League giants.

“The signing that surprised me the most was Tyrell Malacia at Manchester United,” Romano revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“He was really one step away from joining Olympique Lyonnais, then seeing Man United hijacking the deal in 24 hours was quite unexpected.”

MUFC fans can be pleased with how this went, and they’ll hope for further promising updates in due course, with Romano admitting that an official announcement on Lisandro Martinez should only be hours away.