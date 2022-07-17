Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Christian Eriksen’s former team-mate Ivan Toney as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Mirror have reported that the 26-year-old Brentford striker has attracted serious interest from multiple Premier League clubs, with United, Newcastle, West Ham and Leeds all keen.

With Ronaldo and Martial’s future at Old Trafford looking uncertain at this time, the Red Devil hierarchy have been keeping an eye on potential replacements.

The 26-year-old impressed last season, assisting his newly promoted club Brentford to finish in an impressive 13th place.

The Englishman directly contributed to 20 goals across 37 games in all competitions during the Bees’ successful 2021/22 campaign.

Thomas Frank will be reluctant to allow a key player to depart. Still, with such intense interest from other Premier League clubs, especially those competing in European competitions next season, the opportunity may be deemed too good for the striker to miss.

However, Toney’s contract with Brentford doesn’t expire until 2025, meaning clubs will have to pay a substantial fee to prize him from Frank’s grasp, with the striker currently valued at £32m (Transfermarkt).