Manchester City have joined Chelsea in the race to sign French defender Jules Kounde.

Kounde has been heavily linked with a move away from Sevilla, after an impressive few years which saw him break into the France squad. At 23 years old, Kounde has to compete with the likes of Raphael Varane and Presnel Kimpembe for a centre-back spot, but has managed to make 11 appearances for his club.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Barcelona are increasingly confident that they will sign Kounde this summer, but they will face competition from Manchester City and Chelsea.

Chelsea may be a better move for Kounde than Manchester City.

Chelsea are in need of a defender after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, so Kounde has a good chance of slotting straight into the starting lineup.

Manchester City is a different story, due to them already having an array of talent in defence. Kounde may struggle for regular minutes, so Chelsea could hold an advantage over Manchester City.

However, Barcelona do believe they will get their man, and Kounde wouldn’t have to move country, which can sometimes be daunting for a young player.