Manchester City make decision on potential transfer deal with Barcelona

Manchester City have reportedly decided they will not be selling Bernardo Silva to Barcelona this summer.

The Portugal international has been a key player for Pep Guardiola side down the years, but there was surprise talk of him possibly moving to the Nou Camp.

Now, however, it seems that Man City have decided they have no intention of sanctioning a deal, according to a report from the Daily Mirror.

City fans will surely be breathing a sigh of relief at this news, as the club have already let some top players leave this summer, with Gabriel Jesus joining Arsenal and Raheem Sterling moving to Chelsea.

Fernandinho’s contract also came to an end, while Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Oleksandr Zinchenko’s potential move to Arsenal on his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack column.

City have strengthened well, but they surely shouldn’t lose a key player like Silva, who will surely be key to getting the best out of new signings Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

Barcelona have also just signed Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, so there is surely less room for an attacking player like Silva in Xavi’s squad anyway.