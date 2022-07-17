Manchester United and Arsenal will have to pay £40m if they want to sign Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters this summer.

Walker-Peters struggled to break into the Tottenham first-team, leading to him joining Southampton on loan. After playing regularly and impressing at the south coast club, Walker-Peters signed a permanent deal, and he’s proving to be one of the best full-backs in the Premier League.

The England international is being watched closely by Manchester United and Arsenal, and according to The Sun, the two Premier League clubs would have to pay £40m to secure his signature.

However, Tottenham hold the advantage in signing the defender, due to having a £30m buy-back clause in his contract, if they are considering re-signing him.

Walker-Peters is naturally a right-sided defender but has shown his versatility by playing at left-back at times for Southampton.

Manchester United could be in the market for a right-back this summer, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot both failing to cement a regular place in the side.

The pair of right-backs both had spells in the team, but neither player could make the position their own last season.