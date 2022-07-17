Manchester United in negotiations with club over loan deal for Cristiano Ronaldo

Sporting Lisbon are reportedly in negotiations to sign Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo. 

Ronaldo finished last season as Manchester United’s top goalscorer, but it wasn’t enough to help the club finish in the Champions League places.

Understandably, for a player like Ronaldo, this has frustrated him, and he could be on his way out this summer.

According to Sport TV (via Daily Mirror), Sporting Lisbon are exploring the possibility of signing Ronaldo on loan.

Ronaldo’s car has also reportedly been spotted in the Sporting Lisbon stadium, as seen in the picture below, uploaded by the Daily Mirror.

Ronaldo started his professional career at Sporting, before earning himself a move to Manchester United.

A loan move may not suit Manchester United, with Ronaldo’s contract expiring next year. If he leaves the club on a temporary deal, he would eventually leave on a free transfer next summer.

However, any interested club are unlikely to pay a hefty transfer fee to sign the Portuguese striker, due to the fact he is 37 years old and won’t have too long left at the highest level.

