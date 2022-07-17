Manchester United are in talks to sign PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his midfield this summer.

After losing Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic this summer, Manchester United will be in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer.

Even without the departures, Manchester United endured a difficult season, failing to qualify for the Champions League and winning no trophies.

One man they are pursuing is Sangare, with journalist Rudy Galetti claiming that Manchester United are now in talks to sign the 24-year-old midfielder, in the tweet below.

It’s no secret that Manchester United have been actively pursuing Frenkie de Jong this summer, but according to SPORT, the Dutch midfielder would only join Bayern Munich if he was to leave Barcelona.

Sangare may be Manchester United’s De Jong alternative, and there’s a chance he could come at a decent price. The report from Galetti claims that a fee of around €35m-€40m is being discussed.

Fans at Old Trafford will be hoping a deal to bring Sangare to the club is a lot less complicated than the De Jong saga, which has gone on for weeks and weeks without reaching a conclusion.