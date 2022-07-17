Marseille have reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Bakayoko only managed one full season at Chelsea, and has since been sent out on loan on multiple occasions. The French midfielder has struggled to break through at the club, and is currently in the middle of a two-year loan deal at AC Milan.

However, Bakayoko only managed 14 league appearances for Milan last season, and they are reportedly willing to terminate his loan deal, according to Foot Mercato. The report also claims that Marseille have agreed personal terms with the Chelsea midfielder on a potential four-year deal.

Chelsea are likely to accept the offer, as he stands little chance of having a future at the club. Getting him off the books would be the best move for all parties, and he will be hoping to revive his career in France.

The 27-year-old excelled when playing for Monaco in his home country, which led to his move to Chelsea originally. A return to the country where he played his best football could be a smart move for Bakayoko as he looks to rekindle the form he produced before moving to England.