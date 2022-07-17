Mikel Arteta provides update on key Arsenal player’s contract talks

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the contract talks for star player Bukayo Saka.

The 20-year-old England international is one of the most important players at Arsenal, having taken his game to another level last season with 11 goals and 7 assists in the Premier League.

Saka should have even more to offer Arsenal in the long run, so it’s vital they get him a new deal sorted as quickly as possible, or other top clubs are sure to try to prise him away from the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta has suggested things are going well, with the Spanish tactician saying it should only be a matter of time before Saka’s future is resolved.

Arsenal fans will be relieved to hear this update from Arteta, as it sounds like the manager is optimistic that the club will be able to tie down the youngster to a new long-term contract.

“We will try and we both have the same intention and it’s a matter of time,” Arteta said, as quoted by the Metro.

Arsenal’s academy has served them well in recent times, with Saka alongside Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah as key members of Arteta’s first-team.