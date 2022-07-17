Moyes fires bold warning to players after what he has seen in pre-season

West Ham have started slowly during pre-season, and David Moyes has urged his players to step it up over the next few weeks.

Moyes will be desperate for his West Ham side to start fast this season, and a good pre-season will be pivotal in doing so.

Although friendlies leading up to the season are used to help with fitness and working on a few things, Moyes is now demanding more from his players.

“We’ve got a lot to work on as far as our football goes but can’t complain with how we looked (fitness-wise) today,” said Moyes, as relayed by the West Ham website.

“We need everybody to start stepping up and show what they’re doing because you start to run out of games and you run out of time,” added Moyes.