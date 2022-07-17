New Arsenal signing big admirer of 30-year-old teammate

Arsenal have so far enjoyed a busy summer transfer window.

The Gunners, led by Spanish manager Mikel Arteta, have already brought in as many as four new players, including talented midfielder Fabio Vieria from Porto.

Following his £31.5m move from Portugal, fans will be looking forward to seeing how the highly-rated 22-year-old fares in the Premier League next season.

Interestingly, although Vieira has not yet experienced England’s top flight, his arrival at Arsenal has been made easier by the fact the club already have multiple Portuguese-speaking players on their books.

On the side’s flight to America recently, Arsenal’s new midfielder sat alongside striker Gabriel Martinelli, fellow newcomers Gabriel Jesus and Marquinhos and former Southampton full-back Cedric.

In fact, when it comes to the latter, speaking in a recent interview with The Athletic, the 22-year-old midfielder had nothing but good things to say about his compatriot and new teammate.

“He is a good professional; he tries to help everybody,” Vieira said.

“It’s important. He’s older, he has experience — he won the European Championship with Portugal. He is a good person.”

Now Cedric and Vieira will be on the same side, Arteta will be hoping that the pair can form a great relationship on the pitch, as well as off it.