Newcastle and Leeds United set for head-to-head battle over £30m EPL striker

Newcastle United and Leeds United both want a new striker this summer but with so few decent strikers available, it is tough for clubs to successfully sign their top targets.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies have already missed out on some transfer targets this summer, including former Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, who recently joined PSG.

However, one player they will desperate not miss out on is Brentford forward Ivan Toney. The Toon do face competition in the form of Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United.

MORE: Fabrizio Romano names the three clubs having the best transfer windows so far, including Man City

A recent report from The Sun has claimed both sides are prepared to do battle for the 26-year-old Northampton-born striker and although Thomas Frank’s Bees do not want to sell, they may have no choice but to should an offer of £30m come in.