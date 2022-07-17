Phil Jones’ career with Manchester United could soon be over with former teammate, and new DC United boss Wayne Rooney said to be interested in the out-of-favour defender.

According to the Daily Star, the 30-year-old Red Devil veteran could soon end his 11-year United stint and head for a new challenge in the MLS.

Jones has been an Old Trafford since his move from Blackburn Rovers in 2011. Still, his long United career has been plagued with an abundance of injuries leaving the versatile player unable to get back into the United squad.

However, United have struggled to get the injury-prone player off their books after Jones accepted a new four-year deal in 2019 in which he earns a staggering £110,000 a week.

Therefore for a deal to go ahead, the Daily Star suggests that United will need to subsidise the majority of those wages in a loan deal.

According to the Sun, former United teammate and good friend Rooney tried to rescue Jones from the United bench last year in a potential loan deal with former club Derby County; however, his wages caused a stumbling block.

Will this be the year Jones finally leaves the Theatre of Dreams?