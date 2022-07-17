Newcastle could sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer, according to Gabby Agbonlahor.

Newcastle have reportedly enquired about the availability of Tielemans this summer, according to Ben Jacobs from CBS Sports.

The Belgian midfielder is out of contract next summer, meaning Leicester may be forced to sell him this transfer window.

Agbonlahor, speaking to Football Insider, believes Newcastle could be of interest to Tielemans.

“He’ll maybe look at the project and see if you sign a five-year contract after a couple of years you’ll be looking to break into Europe or the top-four after three years. That might be something he looks into,” said Agbonlahor.

With Newcastle’s immense financial backing, there’s no reason they can’t begin to compete for Europe.

“Obviously he’ll get more money than Arsenal could pay him as well. Money is not an issue for Newcastle, you’re going to get paid very well. With all those factors, you can see a lot of players going to Newcastle, to be honest,” added Agbonlahor.