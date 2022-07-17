Spurs interested in signing Barcelona attacker valued at £17m

Barcelona have all but announced the signing of former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Catalan giants, who confirmed on their official website that an agreement has been reached with Bayern Munich, are now set to welcome Lewandowski to the club in time for next season.

Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, here we go! FC Bayern have just told Barça that they have accepted final proposal. Agreement finally in place between all parties. ??? #FCB Lewandowski asked Bayern to leave also on Friday – he will jlin Barcelona during the weekend. ?? pic.twitter.com/nmodHuNscw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

The prolific Poland international’s surprise arrival will allow the 26-time La Liga winners to show off a new-look attack.

However, as one player comes in, one must make way, and according to a recent report from Sport, that player is Dutch winger Memphis Depay.

Depay, 28, only joined Xavi’s side from Lyon 12 months ago.

However, despite doing all he could to make a move to the Nou Camp happen, including leaving former agency SEG, the Netherlands international is now facing an uncertain future.

Set to be offloaded in order to balance the squad, the 28-year-old is believed to be wanted by Ajax, Roma, Juventus and Antonio Conte’s Spurs.

Barcelona values Depay at £17m (€20m) but the former Man United attacker would rather his employers lower their asking price in order to make a transfer easier.

Given his experience at playing, both domestically and internationally, Depay would prove to be a cost-effective and decent signing for any club willing to negotiate with the 28-year-old.

Whether or not Conte’s Lilywhites will up their pursuit remains to be seen, but with the likes of Son Heung-min and new signing Ivan Perisic already on their books, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Londoners target other areas ahead of another wide-attacker.