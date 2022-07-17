Erik ten Hag sends strong message to Man United chiefs over securing top transfer target

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly instructed club chiefs not to give up on a transfer deal for Frenkie de Jong, even if the Barcelona midfielder hasn’t joined by the start of the new Premier League season.

According to the Guardian, Ten Hag is determined to get his man, and has told Man Utd’s main negotiators to keep on pursuing the deal even if his signature hasn’t been secured by the time of the club’s season-opener on August 7th.

This is a risky strategy from the new Red Devils manager, who should surely be looking for alternatives to De Jong by now, with the club struggling all summer to get this deal done.

The Netherlands international is undoubtedly a world class midfielder who could be the perfect fit for Ten Hag’s style of football, but there must be other quality players out there as well.

If United keep focusing on De Jong there’s surely the risk that they never quite manage to get this deal over the line, and don’t leave themselves enough time to bring in an alternative.

That is surely not an option for MUFC, who need upgrades on Fred and Scott McTominay, and a replacement for departing duo Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.