Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in talks to sign Nabil Fekir from Spanish club Real Betis.

According to Todo Fichajes, Spurs and AC Milan have been in talks with the Frenchman and his entourage for some time, but Betis are not willing to accept an offer of less than £34m.

Fekir, 28, who has been referred to as a ‘work of art’ by his club, was one of La Liga’s standout performers last season, playing a crucial part in Real Betis’ surprise Copa del Ray win.

Nabil Fekir to Spurs?

If Spurs are to sign Fekir, the versatile Frenchman could not only provide Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski valuable competition, but he could also give Antonio Conte the option of playing with a number 10 – a system fans seldom see the Italian use.

Regardless of where he could be used, there’s no doubt that the Fekir would bring extra quality to the final third for the North Londoners.

Not only that but, a move to the Premier League has the potential to be too good of an opportunity for the 28-year-old to pass up.

The France international joined Betis from Lyon in 2019 and has made a total of 118 appearances across all competitions, directly contributing to 45 goals along the way.