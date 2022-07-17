Chelsea defender Reece James scored an own goal during their pre-season game against Club America.

James picked up the ball around the corner of his own penalty area, before attempting to pass the ball back to his goalkeeper.

Unfortunately for him, the pass wasn’t as accurate as he’d hoped, and the ball rolled into his own net.

Pictures below from Zona TUDN.

Reece James scored an own goal for the ages ? ? @Zona_TUDN pic.twitter.com/p3eomArUnt — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) July 17, 2022

The England international will undoubtedly be gutted to have scored an own goal in such a way, but hopefully, James sees the funny side of such an unfortunate situation.