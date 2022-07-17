Video: Chelsea defender Reece James scores comical own goal during pre-season

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea defender Reece James scored an own goal during their pre-season game against Club America.

James picked up the ball around the corner of his own penalty area, before attempting to pass the ball back to his goalkeeper.

Unfortunately for him, the pass wasn’t as accurate as he’d hoped, and the ball rolled into his own net.

Pictures below from Zona TUDN.

More Stories / Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo addresses claims he could join Sporting Lisbon on loan
Manchester United in negotiations with club over loan deal for Cristiano Ronaldo
Chelsea set to miss out on defensive target as club agrees personal terms with player

The England international will undoubtedly be gutted to have scored an own goal in such a way, but hopefully, James sees the funny side of such an unfortunate situation.

More Stories Reece James

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.