(Video) Mason Mount scores stunning pre-season goal vs. Club America

Yes, it’s pre-season friendly and yes, it doesn’t matter, but credit where it’s due – Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has scored a beauty of a strike against Club America.

The Blues, who travelled to the States recently, are set to play MLS side Charlotte FC on Thursday before they meet domestic rivals Arsenal in seven days’ time.

Recently in action at the Allegiant Stadium, Thomas Tuchel watched on as the Blues secured a 2-1 victory with the pick of the bunch coming from Mount.

Great goal from Mason Mount ? pic.twitter.com/IUWYcQJLQ7 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 17, 2022

Tuchel’s pre-season tour will end with a match against Serie A side Udinese before his team return to London in time for their opening Premier League fixture against Frank Lampard’s Everton on 6 August.