Revealed: Why Robert Lewandowski rejected Chelsea transfer for Barcelona

Fabrizio Romano has provided exclusive insight into why Robert Lewandowski was eager to seal a transfer to Barcelona this summer.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack, the Italian reporter explained that Lewandowski only ever wanted to join Barca, and rejected Chelsea in order to get his dream move to the Nou Camp.

The Poland international could have been a superb signing for Chelsea after the departure of Romelu Lukaku, who struggled up front for Thomas Tuchel’s side last season before returning to Inter Milan on loan.

The Blues have strengthened their attack with the signing of Raheem Sterling, who has joined from Manchester City, but Lewandowski could have been more of a direct replacement for Lukaku in the centre-forward position, so it remains to be seen if the Blues might look at other options in that department now.

Discussing Lewandowski’s move to Barcelona, Romano explained what a key role the player’s agent had in the deal as well.

“Zahavi and Lewandowski gave their word to Barcelona since the end of February and have never disrespected that pact: three-year contract with the option of another year on top of that,” Romano said.

“Lewandowski rejected Chelsea and PSG, who wanted to try to make a proposal. Lewandowski wanted to have an experience in La Liga, he considers Barcelona an extraordinary club and has received numerous calls from Xavi: all this has made a difference, he would never have considered any other club.”