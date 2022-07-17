‘Sources tell me’ – journalist reveals Newcastle are looking at exciting striker

Newcastle United are reportedly looking into the potential transfer of Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata.

The Colombia international has impressed in Serie A, leading to him being linked with Premier League sides on a number of occasions in recent times.

It remains to be seen precisely what will happen with him now, but it seems like a potential move to Newcastle will be one to look out for in the weeks ahead.

Jacque Talbot has now provided an update on the situation, saying: “Sources in Italy tell me Newcastle are one of a number of sides who looking at Duvan Zapata of Atalanta, as previously reported by [Scott Wilson].

“The striker’s contract is up in 2024 but think the side are waiting to see what other offers come in before selling this summer.”

NUFC have spent big on some high-profile signings in recent times, with Sven Botman among their most exciting purchases in this transfer window.