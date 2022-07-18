Paulo Dybala opts to stay in Italy despite interest from abroad

Paulo Dybala is set to join Roma on a free transfer after agreeing a three-year deal with the Italian club.

The Argentine will join Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital after the Portuguese manager played his part in helping the Giallorossi beat fellow Serie A clubs Napoli and Inter Milan to the 28-year-old’s services reports the Daily Mail.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mourinho called Dybala to convince him to join the project at Roma and that has been successful; the forward set to earn €6m a year, including bonuses, at the Stadio Olimpico states the Daily Mail and will continue to add to his legacy in Italy.

The Argentine is currently flying to Portugal – where Roma are currently on pre-season – for his medical before joining up with Mourinho and his new team-mates for the rest of their pre-season schedule.

Paulo Dybala to Roma, here we go! Full agreement in place on a three year contract, valid until 2025. Dybala will join as free agent ??? #ASRoma @SkySport Mourinho, key factor – he called Dybala to explain the project. All the documents being prepared, free transfer imminent. pic.twitter.com/qZaYmp5VqD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022

Roma will be Dybala’s third club in Italy having previously played with Palermo and Juventus. The Argentine left Juve at the end of last season after failing to agree a new contract with the Serie A giants and many thought this could be the time for the forward to try a new league.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s Substack, Fabrizio Romano said last week that Dybala’s agent held some talks with Manchester United, whilst Sevilla were also very interested in signing Dybala this summer reported Todofichajes.

However, Dybala seems happy in Italy and will now join Mourinho’s exciting project in the Italian capital as they look to grow from their Europa Conference League success back in May.