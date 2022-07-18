Bayern Munich secure verbal agreement for €80m Chelsea target

Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement with Juventus to sign centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

The German champions have agreed to a fee that could reach €80m for the Dutchman reports Fabrizio Romano for the Guardian, which will be broken down into a guaranteed €70m plus add-ons.

According to Romano, De Ligt is set to fly to Munich soon in order to undergo his medical and will sign a contract that will keep the defender at Bayern until June 2027. The Dutchman will be the German club’s fourth signing of an impressive window for the Bavarians, after already securing Sadio Mane from Liverpool and Ajax duo Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui.

The Guardian states that De Ligt was also wanted by Chelsea to help solve their centre-back issue this summer and it looked at one stage that the Juventus star would be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

However, Bayern Munich got involved and ultimately turned the defender’s head. The Premier League side secured the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly instead and are now working on a deal for another centre-back as Thomas Tuchel looks to sure up his defence ahead of the new campaign.

De Ligt will leave Juventus after three years with the Serie A giants and is now set for a new challenge in Germany, as the 22-year-old looks to help add to the great history of the record German champions.