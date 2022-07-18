Tottenham’s deal to sign Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence has been delayed further by paperwork issues.

That is according to the Evening Standard, who states that although this is an annoyance for Spurs the transfer is expected to go through later on Monday or Tuesday. The 21-year-old has already passed a medical and has even conducted an arrival interview but the right-back cannot begin training until the paperwork is finalised – which is not ideal for Antonio Conte.

Spurs agreed a deal to sign Spence last week, which is said to be worth £12.5m up front and could rise to £19m with performance-related add-ons states the Evening Standard. The right-back has been a long-term target for Tottenham and despite this delay, the club will be happy to soon have their man.

Spence has been at Middlesbrough since the summer of 2018 and looks set to leave having made 63 league appearances for the club. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest, where he starred under manager Steve Cooper as they reached the play-off final and won promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.

This earned him attention from the likes of Spurs and the youngster will now be looking to take that next step in his career in the Premier League. The right-back will face competition from Emerson and Matt Doherty for a starting spot in Conte’s team and will need to make a big impression from the off in order to secure his spot.