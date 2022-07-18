AC Milan jump ahead of Premier League clubs in race for Tottenham defender

AC Milan have opened talks with Tottenham to sign defender Japhet Tanganga.

Tottenham are open to letting the 23-year-old out on loan to Italy reports Sky Sports, as the Englishman is expected to fall down the pecking order at the London club following the arrival of Clement Lenglet from Barcelona this summer.

Tanganga has been at Spurs since joining their youth academy in 2015 and was promoted to the senior squad in January 2020. The defender has made just 23 senior Premier League appearances for the North London club since then, missing 43 games due to injury, which has affected his development and progress through Tottenham’s ranks.

According to Sky Sports, Bournemouth and Southampton are also interested in signing Tanganga; with the former having already held talks for the 23-year-old over a switch to the Vitality Stadium, with both a loan and permanent move having been discussed reported Charlie Eccleshare.

Apart from these two clubs, it has also been recently reported by Tutto Mercato Web that Newcastle are interested in signing Tanganga, with the Magpies having proposed to Tottenham a loan deal for the defender with an obligation to buy next summer.

AC Milan now seems to have taken the lead in this race but whether the Premier League clubs respond will be seen very soon.