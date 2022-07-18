Twente winger Daan Rots has dismissed rumours about a possible move to Leeds United.

The 20-year-old was linked with a potential move to Elland Road this summer but according to De Ballon Verstand, the player has no intention of joining the Yorkshire club.

“It came in on Twitter and then I sent it to someone at FC Twente,” reporter Ten Voorde explains. “I immediately got a message back: Don’t take it seriously.

“But Daan was harassed about that all the time at the training camp.

“Rots was messing around a bit with corner kicks and (team-mate Ricky) Van Wolfswinkel said something about that.

Daan Rots responded: ‘It doesn’t matter, does it? I’ll be playing in the Premier League soon anyway!’

“It was played with a bit, but Daan Rots will not go to Leeds United.” – the winger finished.

The Groenlo-born winger enjoyed a breakthrough season with Twente, appearing in 30 games and scoring 3 times,

Leeds have already completed one signing from Eredivisie this summer as Luis Sinisterra sealed £18m move from Feyenoord.