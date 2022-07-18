£42m Brazilian has been offered to Crystal Palace

Botafogo wonderkid, Matheus Nascimento, has been offered the chance to continue his development in the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

That’s according to the Brazilian club’s technical director, Andre Mazzuco, who confirmed as much to Lance. The American is a co-owner at Selhurst Park, as well as a majority shareholder at Botafogo. Hence, why Crystal Palace suddenly find themselves in a position to land one of the brightest young talents in South America.

Mazzuco explains that talks between Botafogo and Palace are ongoing for the 18-year-old, with sporting director Dougie Freedman central to the negotiations.

When speaking about the deal, Mazzuco said: “It doesn’t mean we’re going to sell a player to Palace, but we can improve [Botafogo] by sending a player there.

“Yes, this project was offered to Matheus. He is a good boy. This project was offered personally by John and Doug (Freedman) from Crystal Palace. And myself.”

From those words, it sounds like Nascimento will probably remain a Botafogo player and join Crystal Palace on an initial loan deal. The 18-year-old has a £42m release clause in his contract but whether that is something Palace will be interested in remains to be seen.