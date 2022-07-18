Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi this summer, though he may be too expensive.

The 23-year-old has been a top performer at PSG and also shone at previous club Inter Milan, showing himself to be one of the finest attacking full-backs in the game.

Hakimi would surely be an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Man Utd, and it seems he’s one of a number of options being looked at, according to Football Transfers.

The report also names Inter ace Denzel Dumfries as someone who could be an option, along with Southampton defender and former Tottenham man Kyle Walker-Peters.

Hakimi, however, is probably the most exciting name on that list, and could help Erik ten Hag implement his style of play.

Wan-Bissaka is not a particularly useful attacking outlet, even if he is solid at the back, so Hakimi could be ideal to come in and give this United side a new dimension going forward.