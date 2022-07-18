Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Arsenal have had a successful transfer window so far, bringing in multiple targets in multiple positions this summer. One area they may consider strengthening is midfield, and according to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal were considering making a move, with Lyon demanding in the region of £68m.

The rumoured fee seems an awful lot of money for Paqueta, and Arsenal may be thinking the same as a move has failed to materialise so far.

However, a fresh report from Media Foot has claimed that a fee of £34m could be enough to prise Paqueta away from Lyon this summer.

The £34m fee is half of what was previously reported, and could tempt Arsenal into pursuing a move for the Brazilian midfielder.

Paqueta can play in a host of positions, and his versatility could be very useful in the Arsenal squad.

The 24-year-od has played all across the midfield, in more advanced as well as deeper positions. Paqueta has also played in a forward role, and versatile players are becoming highly sought after in recent years.