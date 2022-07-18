Arsenal have reignited their interest in Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo after they held talks in the January transfer window.

Mikel Arteta has acted fast in strengthening his Arsenal side this summer. Matt Turner, Marquinhos, Gabriel Jesus, and Fabio Vieira are already through the door, as Arsenal look to break into the top four next season.

A midfielder could be next on Arsenal’s priority list, due to Thomas Partey’s injury record.

One man they have held an interest in for some time now is Juventus midfielder Arthur, and according to Tutto Mercato Web, Arsenal have recently reignited their interest in the Brazilian. Talks were held in January, but a move failed to materialise.

The report claims the next few days will be pivotal in deciding his future, with Juventus considering keeping hold of the midfielder.

Barcelona are also said to be interested, but with their financial troubles, Arsenal could be leading the race.

Arthur could be the ideal midfielder partner for Partey, and with the introduction of five substitutions, increased squad depth will be necessary heading into the new season.

Arsenal were without European football last season, meaning their fixture schedule was more relaxed compared to their Premier League rivals, but after qualifying for the Europa League, a bigger squad will be needed this summer.