Exclusive: Arsenal star has interest from top English clubs, tipped to be like a new signing if he stays

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka remains in talks over a new contract with the club, with Fabrizio Romano explaining that the England international has suitors from other Premier League clubs.

Writing in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano states his belief that Saka will soon be worth over €100million, and that he should stay at the Emirates Stadium for now.

It seems clear that keeping Saka is a top priority for the Gunners, who would view a contract extension for the 20-year-old as being like a new signing.

Arsenal fans will hope this can be resolved soon, however, as Saka, unsurprisingly, seems to have top English teams looking into his situation.

“The talks between Arsenal and Bukayo Saka’s camp have been going on since February. Arsenal consider Saka a key player and think his contract extension is like a new signing, it is a priority for this summer,” Romano writes.

“The top English clubs have been monitoring the situation for some time but the good news for Gunners supporters is that Arsenal is the player’s priority: Saka loves the club and there is a negotiation in progress.

“Honestly, I think it is ideal for Bukayo to stay at Arsenal because the project is very clear, ambitious and with a manager who believes in him.

“In my opinion over the years he could end up being worth even more than €100million: remember that Saka is only 20 years old!”