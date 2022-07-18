Exclusive: CL giants have been keen on Arsenal star for months, but it hinges on transfer fee

Juventus are keen on Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes and have been for some time, though the prospect of a deal hinges on the Gunners’ asking price.

The Brazil international has been a key player for Arsenal since he joined from Lille, and it remains to be seen if they’ll be willing to allow him to move on at this point.

Arsenal have Ben White and William Saliba as alternative options in defence, but one imagines Mikel Arteta won’t be too happy about letting someone like Gabriel go at this stage.

Still, Juventus need a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt after agreeing to sell him to Bayern Munich, and Fabrizio Romano says Magalhaes and Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres are on the Serie A giants’ radar.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column via Substack, Romano explained: “Now the Italian club will look for a replacement (for De Ligt), on the list is Villarreal’s Pau Torres, who’s also in the list for the Premier League clubs.

“Gabriel Magalhaes has been Juventus’ priority for months but it all depends on the price Arsenal will set for the Brazilian defender.”

Arsenal may struggle to keep their best players due to a lack of Champions League football, but it also seems that Arteta is building something promising at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are also working on tying Bukayo Saka down to a new contract despite interest from top Premier League clubs.