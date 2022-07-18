Arsenal unveil beautiful new away kit tributed to Gunners fans around the globe

Arsenal have once again unveiled another incredible kit and this time there is a beautiful tribute attached.

The kit is being tributed to Gunners’ fans across the globe – fondly dubbed the ‘Little Islingtons’ – and it also has strong links to the Black Lives Matter movement through Aston Mack, founder of the Orlando Freedom Fighters reports GOAL.

Mack famously wore an Arsenal shirt at a BLM demonstration in July 2020, and has said of his connection to the new strip via GOAL: “As a proud Orlando Gooner, to me, the Arsenal jersey means strength, solidarity and pride.”

As for the design itself, Arsenal’s new away jersey combines black and gold colours for the first time in the London club’s history with an all-encompassing AFC graphic included that has been inspired by the club lettering visible to supporters en route to Emirates Stadium on matchday.

This kit could go down as a classic amongst Arsenal fans, not just for its striking look, but the message behind it as well. That could be a certainty should Mikel Arteta’s side have success this season as an important campaign grows ever closer for the Gunners.