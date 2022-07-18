Video: Chelsea ace dragged out of his car to be stopped and searched by Italian police

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was stopped by police in Italy, with what seems to have been a case of mistaken identity.

Watch the video clip below as the Frenchman, who has been on loan at AC Milan, was dragged out of his car and searched by police officers…

Bakayoko is clearly still based in Italy despite technically still being a Chelsea player, but his future is up in the air this summer.

Either way, it’s unpleasant to see scenes like this, with Bakayoko treated aggressively by these police officers despite not doing anything wrong.

  1. He was guilty of being black. Being black is enough reason for the police to stop and search. When will this ever end. God help us.

    Reply

