Video: Chelsea ace dragged out of his car to be stopped and searched by Italian police

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was stopped by police in Italy, with what seems to have been a case of mistaken identity.

Watch the video clip below as the Frenchman, who has been on loan at AC Milan, was dragged out of his car and searched by police officers…

Italian police pulled AC Milan’s Bakayoko over to search him until they realized it was him. This is scary. pic.twitter.com/FkFhyIqcJe — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) July 18, 2022

Bakayoko is clearly still based in Italy despite technically still being a Chelsea player, but his future is up in the air this summer.

Either way, it’s unpleasant to see scenes like this, with Bakayoko treated aggressively by these police officers despite not doing anything wrong.