Chelsea star breaks silence on future – “I want to play more”

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has spoken out on his future at the club after a lack of game time last season.

Werner only started 15 Premier League games last season, and the German striker will undoubtedly want to be playing more regularly. With the World Cup fast approaching, plenty of players will be considering their future, due to desperately trying to get a run of games to give themselves the best chance of securing a place in the squad.

Werner has now spoken out on his future at Chelsea, as relayed by the Daily Mail.

“It is clear I want to play more and I should play more to first be in good shape for the World Cup and also, to have a chance to play at the World Cup,” said Werner.

The report also claims that Werner had been discussed by Chelsea in their attempts to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, so it’s possible that the German international is not in Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

If Werner wants to guarantee a starting spot in the Germany squad in the winter, then he may have to consider leaving Chelsea this summer, unless he receives assurances that he’s going to play more regularly.