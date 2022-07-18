Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour could leave on a permanent deal this summer.

Gilmour spent last season on loan at Norwich City, but the Scottish midfielder failed to cement a regular place in the team. Gilmour’s lack of physicality may not have suited a relegation battle, with Norwich finishing bottom of the Premier League.

The 21-year-old is highly rated at the club, winning the Academy Player of the Year Award in 2019/2020, an accolade won by Tino Livramento, Reece James, and Mason Mount in recent years.

Now, it appears the young midfielder could be on his way out the door, with the Evening Standard reporting that he could leave Chelsea this summer on a permanent deal.

Gilmour showed signs of being an exciting young player during his early years at Chelsea, winning multiple Man of the Match awards when given a chance.

However, Gilmour does struggle with the physicality of the Premier League due to his size, and Chelsea may feel he’s not going to be able to progress into a player who can play regularly in the first team.