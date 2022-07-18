Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has been offered to Everton and Aston Villa with Thomas Tuchel keen to offload the 28-year-old.

Barkley has spent the majority of his Chelsea tenure playing a bit-part role, struggling to break into the starting eleven on a regular basis. The 28-year-old has only managed 8 Premier League appearances in two years, so it appears his days at Chelsea could be numbered.

According to the Mirror, Chelsea have offered Barkley to both Aston Villa and Everton this summer, in an attempt to get his £100,000 a week wages off the books.

Aston Villa have an array of talent in Barkley’s position, with Philippe Coutinho, Emi Buendia, and Jacob Ramsey operating in this role.

Everton could be in the market for a midfielder this summer, with a lack of creativity a significant issue at Goodison Park.

However, the Merseyside club are in a financial mess due to signing players on high wages with little sell-on value, and Barkley would present a similar situation.

The former Everton man has struggled for minutes at Chelsea on significant wages, and his performances have declined since leaving his boyhood club.