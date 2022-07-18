Chelsea target will be available this summer for a fee of around €35m

Chelsea target Benjamin Pavard will be allowed to leave Bayern Munich this summer for a fee of around €35m.

Pavard has been linked with a move away from Bayern Munich this summer, with journalist Florian Plettenberg previously claiming that Chelsea have shown an interest recently.

The French defender’s versatility could be a reason for Chelsea’s interest, having previously played in the middle of the defence, as well as at right-back.

Now, Plettenberg has confirmed that Bayern Munich will be open to selling Pavard this summer for a fee of around €35m, as seen in the tweet below.

Pavard would be a perfect fit for Thomas Tuchel’s system, slotting in as the right-sided centre-back in a back three.

Being able to cover Reece James would also be an added bonus, especially with the introduction of five substitutions.

After losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, signing Pavard would more likely mean he plays in a back three, rather than wing-back.

Chelsea have often had to utilise the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi as makeshift wing-backs due to a lack of cover, so the signing of Pavard would make a lot of sense.

