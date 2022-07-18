Talks to take place over buy-back clause as Chelsea ace closer to finalising transfer

West Ham United are reportedly making progress on a transfer deal for Chelsea youngster Armando Broja, with negotiations set to take place over a potential buy-back clause.

The Albania international impressed on loan at Southampton last season and could have a big future in the Premier League, though it now increasingly seems that this will be away from Stamford Bridge.

This seems to be a fast-moving situation, with Fabrizio Romano tweeting the latest on Broja’s future as he now looks set for a permanent move to West Ham for a total fee of around £30million, with things like a buy-back clause still to be discussed…

Details of the official bid submitted by West Ham for Broja: £30m total fee. Waiting for Chelsea answer, then buy back/future sale percentage will be discussed. ???? #WHUFC Chelsea decision expected soon with Thomas Tuchel also involved. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022

It seems a final decision from Thomas Tuchel could still influence things, with Romano revealing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside earlier this morning that the German tactician is a big fan of Broja.

He supposedly views the 20-year-old as a “jewel”, so it could be that the club will be eager to ensure they have the option to re-sign him in the future.

Chelsea have been stung like this before, with Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne leaving the club as young players after not seeing much playing time, only to later go on to become star players for their rivals.