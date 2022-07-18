Chelsea striker Armando Broja has given the green light to leave Stamford Bridge for a move to West Ham United.

The Albania international impressed during a spell on loan at Southampton last season, and it now looks like he could be on the move again.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column on Substack, Broja is very highly regarded by Thomas Tuchel, who regards him as a “jewel” in his squad.

Still, it’s not yet clear if Broja will be able to play regularly for the Blues any time soon, with Romano admitting he thinks the youngster’s best choice right now would be to go out on loan for a year before returning to Stamford Bridge.

“Broja is still waiting for Chelsea to decide what to do with him. The youngster has already given the green light to a move to West Ham. There are also other clubs in the race but David Moyes is insisting and Broja would like an experience at West Ham,” Romano writes.

“Thomas Tuchel is convinced that Armando is a jewel: the decision will be for Chelsea, but in my opinion the ideal for Broja is to go on loan for another year and then return to London. ”

If West Ham pull this off, it could be a fine move to give Moyes more depth and quality up front, with the Hammers finding themselves overly reliant on Michail Antonio for far too long.