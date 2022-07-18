Chelsea striker Armando Broja is reportedly edging closer to a transfer to West Ham.

The talented 20-year-old is a highly regarded talent at Stamford Bridge, with Fabrizio Romano revealing via his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack that Thomas Tuchel views the young forward as a “jewel” in his squad.

Still, it is unclear what Broja’s long-term future at Chelsea will be now, as it looks like the Albania international is closing in on a move to West Ham.

See Romano’s tweet below for the latest on the youngster’s future, with talks progressing over a switch from Stamford Bridge to the London Stadium…

West Ham are now close to signing Armando Broja. Talks progressing with Chelsea, West Ham insist for permanent deal after official offer submitted but it’s up to Chelsea ??? #WHUFC Broja has agreed personal terms with West Ham – all parties are getting closer. pic.twitter.com/g1aHKSvEkU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022

Broja spent last season on loan at Southampton and showed glimpses of his enormous potential, so he could end up being a fine addition to David Moyes’ squad at West Ham.

The Hammers need more quality up front, and Broja could help take the team to a new level after their big improvement in the last couple of seasons.

Chelsea fans may be concerned, however, about losing Broja after seeing what happened when the club allowed Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne to leave earlier in their careers.