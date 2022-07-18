La Liga star “very close” to Chelsea transfer despite personal effort from rival manager

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is reportedly very close to completing a transfer to Chelsea, with everything expected to be finalised next week.

According to AS journalist Manu Sainz on Twitter, Kounde is set to choose Chelsea, who have out-fought Barcelona for the signing of the France international.

This is despite Barca manager Xavi making a strong personal effort to speak to Kounde about the possibility of a move to the Nou Camp.

See the tweet below for details, with things now sounding very promising for Chelsea after Fabrizio Romano’s recent claim on CaughtOffside’s Substack that the Blues revived their interest in the 23-year-old…

Koundé está muy cerca de ser traspasado al Chelsea. Salvo giro radical, el club inglés espera que el acuerdo se cierre la próxima semana. Xavi habló con el jugador y le convenció para irse al Barça, pero el Chelsea apuesta más fuerte. — Manu Sainz (@Manu_Sainz) July 17, 2022

Kounde could be a terrific addition to Thomas Tuchel’s squad if this deal goes through, with the club in need of replacements for Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly has joined from Napoli, but there’s surely room for Kounde as well, while there may even be a chance of a third centre-back signing, with the Daily Mail reporting that the west London giants have made a bid for Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe.