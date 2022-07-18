Bid made: Chelsea table £40million transfer offer and hold talks over another deal too

Chelsea have reportedly made a £40million transfer bid for Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe and are also working on a deal for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

The Blues have just signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, but surely still need further additions in defence after losing Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have made an offer for Kimpembe, though it may take closer to £42m to persuade PSG to sell the France international.

The Ligue 1 giants will no doubt be keen to keep Kimpembe if possible after his solid performances for the club, but it does seem he has a price.

Chelsea have made a decent start to life under new owner Todd Boehly, who has so far delivered both Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling to strengthen Thomas Tuchel’s side.

If the club could also bring in Kimpembe and Kounde they’d surely be in a very strong position next season as they look to establish themselves as more serious title contenders than they were last term.