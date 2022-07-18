Chelsea transfer target Jules Kounde is reportedly excited by the prospect of working with new signing Kalidou Koulibaly.

Koulibaly recently completed his move to Chelsea, an experienced defender who could play a pivotal role in helping develop the likes of Malang Sarr, Trevoh Chalobah, and Levi Colwill.

However, after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, Koulibaly may not be the only central defender coming in this summer.

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are hoping to agree a deal to sign Kounde this week. Barcelona are also interested, but the report from Jacobs, shown below, states that Kounde is excited by the prospect of learning from Koulibaly.

Sources close to Kounde say he’s excited by the arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly and the chance to learn from him. But Xavi has made it clear to Joan Laporta he thinks Kounde is a top priority, and that’s why Barca are expected to move imminently. Still an open race. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 18, 2022

Kounde may have the chance to work alongside Koulibaly and Thiago Silva in a three-man defence, a pair of experienced, elite players who have played at the top level for some time now.

The French international is still only 23 years old, and has only played at the top level for a few years, so being able to develop and gain experience from playing with two of the best centre-backs in Europe could make Chelsea the perfect move for Kounde.