Newcastle United are trying to make a new attempt to sign Duvan Zapata from Atalanta this summer.

The Magpies already looked at the striker during the January transfer window but were unable to lure him away from Atalanta, but now Il Giorno journalist, Fabrizio Carcano, has stated that the Premier League club have come back strongly for the 31-year-old to address their need for a striker.

L’Eco di Bergamo via Calcio Atalanta, states the Colombia international is included in the Serie A side’s list of transferable players and that Atalanta president Antonio Percassi would give the green light for the South American’s sale if his side were to receive an offer of around €25m.

Zapata has been with Atalanta since 2018 and has made 162 appearances for the Serie A club. The 31-year-old has an impressive 79 goals and 38 assists to his name across that timeframe and would be a great addition to Eddie Howe’s squad should he arrive this summer.

Atalanta are said to be waiting for the Tyneside club to make an approach for the striker but whether that offer comes will be seen over the next few weeks.