Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign Chelsea defender Levi Colwill this summer. 

Colwill spent last season on loan at Huddersfield but returned to Chelsea this summer. It’s been no secret that Chelsea have been targeting defensive reinforcements, and they recently signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

According to The Athletic, Colwill will seek to leave if Chelsea recruit another defender, as he feels first-team opportunities will be limited.

Many clubs have been linked with the defender, including Southampton and Everton, but the report claims that Crystal Palace are confident of winning the race to secure his signature.

Colwill may be looking to follow in the footsteps of former teammate Marc Guehi, who made the move to Crystal Palace from Chelsea last season.

The former Chelsea man has excelled in the Palace defence, after he barely got given a first-team chance at Stamford Bridge.

Patrick Vieira was willing to give another Chelsea player, Conor Gallagher, a chance, so Colwill once again may see the London club as an excellent opportunity to progress in his career.

As it stands, Chelsea are yet to sign another defender since the move for Koulibaly was confirmed, but it will be interesting to see if any developments occur in the coming weeks.

