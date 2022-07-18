Dortmund confirm Sebastien Haller has left their training camp after discovering a tumour

Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund have confirmed that new signing Sebastien Haller has left their training camp due to illness.

Haller only recently linked up with the Borussia Dortmund squad, after signing from Ajax this summer.

The Ivorian striker joined his teammates in Switzerland for their pre-season tour, but Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Haller has left the training camp due to illness.

The 28-year-old was sent for medical examinations, where a tumour was discovered in the testicles.

This news would have been devastating for Haller, and fingers crossed the Dortmund forward makes a full and quick recovery.

 

