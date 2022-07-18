After recently signing Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, Manchester United now have multiple options in defence ahead of the new season.

Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are the two centre-backs who usually played together last season, but the addition of Martinez has raised questions as to who Erik ten Hag will opt with come the start of the season.

Of course, rotation is always necessary throughout the season, but a centre-back partnership is often important for success.

The Dutch manager has spoken out on who we could potentially see lining up in the Manchester United defence in an interview relayed by the Mirror.

“I think the players who are there, we have the perspective immediately to contribute and also Martinez. We bring him in to not strengthen the squad, but the team,” said Ten Hag, when asked whether Martinez would go straight into his team.

This may be hinting that Martinez will be brought straight into the starting eleven, and with Maguire and Varane both right-footed players, it makes sense to utilise him on the left-hand side.

However, Ten Hag has also hinted that Maguire could be one of his first-choice defenders.

“I think he is. He’s proved it in the past but he has also to prove it in the present and in the future. He’s played 60 times for England. Harry is really impressive and I expect a lot from him,” said Ten Hag, when asked whether he sees Maguire as a first-choice player.

Ten Hag also recently confirmed that Maguire would continue as Manchester United captain heading into the new season, so there’s a good chance we could be seeing Martinez and Maguire as his favoured partnership.